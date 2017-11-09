Search is on for the next Whitley Bay Town Cup winner

Nominations are being sought for the stars of Whitley Bay.

Each year, the Whitley Bay Town Cup is presented to an individual or organisation in the town who has played a part in hosting an outstanding event or provided outstanding service for their community.

Now North Tyneside Council is looking for nominations for the next winner.

Councillors in the town will consider the nominations in December, with the chairman of the council, Cath Davis, presenting the award in January.

Coun Davis said: “Every year, we see some fantastic nominations for the Whitley Bay Town Cup.

“The people of Whitley Bay do so much for their local community and it is so amazing to see how much they care about their area.

“The cup is a great opportunity for us to reward some of the outstanding work they do and I look forward to seeing what this year has in store for us.”

Last year’s cup was presented to Mrs A Scott and the ladies of Village Court after judges recognised their outstanding involvement in organising fundraising coffee mornings to support local charities

Nomination forms are available by visiting www.northtyneside.gov.uk and searching for Town Cup, by calling (0191) 643 5313 or by emailing democraticsup port@northtyneside.gov.uk

The closing date for nominations will be on November 20.

Only individuals or organisations from the former borough of Whitley Bay can be considered for the award.

Previous winners of the award include The Jam Jar Cinema, The BAY Foodbank and the Angels of the North.

The history of the cup dates back to 1954 when it was introduced by the former Whitley Bay Council.

It was donated to North Tyneside Council in its formation in 1974.