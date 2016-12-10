Search is on for the top accountants

The search is on for the region’s rising stars in the finance and accountancy sector. The North East Accountancy Awards recognises excellence within the fields of finance, accounting and tax from all industry sectors in the region. Those interested in submitting nominations and for more information about the awards visit www.accountancyawards.co.uk and @NEA_Awards. The deadline for entries is March 2, 2017, and the awards evening on June 29, 2017, at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead.

The ceremony is organised by Newcastle-based event management company, Echo Events, and is supported by Nigel Wright Recruitment.

Project manager, Claire Westgate said: “The North East Accountancy Awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in our region, and this year we want to make sure everyone has a chance to shine.

“With this in mind, we’ve introduced a few new categories including ‘New Firm of the Year’ which is open to newly established accountancy or tax firms who have been running for five years or less.

“This is a great opportunity for new businesses to gain exposure, show how much they’ve grown and give us a glimpse of what we can expect from the future.

“We want to encourage a new generation of finance professionals to the event by supporting and celebrating new businesses.”

Award categories include Accounting Technician of the Year, Rising Star Accountant of the Year, Rising Star Tax Adviser of the Year, Accountant of the Year, Finance Director of the Year, Business Finance Team of the Year, Corporate Finance Deal of the Year, Public Services Finance Team of the Year, Tax Team of the Year, New Firm of the Year, Independent Accountancy Firm of the Year and National Accountancy Firm of the Year. There will also be the John Wall Award for Outstanding Achievement.

For further information, contact Claire Westgate, claire@echoevents.org or call (0191) 241 4523.