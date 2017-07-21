Search launched for missing man

A search was launched after reports of a man missing in the Whitley Bay area yesterday.

The man had not returned home from his morning walk and there was concern that he could be missing in the coastal area.

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade Brigade and RNLI beach lifeguards carried out a search of the area, after being paged by UK Coastguard to help Northmbria Police.

All rescue units were later stood down after police told the Coastguard that the man was no longer believed to be in the area.