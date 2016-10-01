SEARCH: Seeking old RAF officer

I am hoping readers can assist me with a search I am making as a request by the RCMP.

The detachment in Surrey, BC, has found property belonging to Thomas Charles Samuels and would like to return it to him or his family. It has asked for the assistance of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Mr Samuels was born in Australia on May 31, 1919. He served in the RAAF during the Second World War and retired with the rank of Flying Officer (Service Number 25692). Following this, he emigrated to the UK and joined the RAF. He retired as a Flight Lieutenant on July 15, 1962. His name appeared on the Retired Officers’ List as recently as 2006.

All attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. I noticed that he was living at 190 Park View, Whitley Bay, in 1946. I was wondering if anyone in Whitley Bay has remained in contact with Mr Samuels or his family? If so, could they help me to contact him? I would greatly appreciate any assistance.

Gary Campbell

41 Newman St., New Maryland, New Brunswick, Canada, E3C 1M3

garcar@nbnet.nb.ca