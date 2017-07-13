Second man arrested after North Shields robbery

Police have arrested a second man following this morning's robbery in North Shields.

Officers have now arrested a 39-year-old in connection with the incident at the One Stop on Kirton Park Terrace at around 6.20am in which the offenders threatened a member of staff with a gun before taking the shop till.

Police carried out extensive inquiries in the North Shields area. A 34 year old man arrested by officers earlier today remains in police custody.

Inquiries into the robbery will continue and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting log 159 13/07/17.