Second phase of Metro line closure starts tomorrow

The second phase of a major line closure on the Tyne and Wear Metro will start from tomorrow (Saturday).

The closure area will be widened, so there will no Metro trains operating between South Gosforth and Shiremoor. A frequent replacement bus service will be running the affected area. Where possible passengers are advised to travel into Newcastle on Metro via Wallsend.

Metro services are set to resume between South Gosforth and Shiremoor on Sunday, September 3. The work, which forms part of the £350million Metro all-change modernisation programme, will involve the replacement of ageing tracks, the strengthening of embankments and the replacement of the Killingworth Road Metro bridge in South Gosforth.

Director of rail and infrastructure at Nexus, Raymond Johnstone, said: "The next phase of the line closure is about to start. This means that we are widening the area of closure to take in the line between South Gosforth and Shiremoor. The closure is being extended so that we can press on with our programme of track replacement works along the line.

"Projects on this scale can only be done by closing Metro lines, so that workers can get access and get the job done as fast as possible. I apologise in advance of anyone will be disrupted by the work. When lines are closed frequent replacement bus services are being provided and staff are duty to assist our customers."

The temporary closure of Salters Lane in Gosforth started from Thursday, July 20, to allow for the Metro bridge replacement work.

Killingworth Road will be closed to traffic from July 20 until spring 2018. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been arranged by Newcastle City Council to help motorists during this road disruption.

Modernisation works on the Metro line will also take place during weekends and at night, during Metro’s track-access hours.

Nexus has already sent letters to over 3,000 households between South Gosforth and Shiremoor to make residents aware of the forthcoming works. It will also carry out public drop-in sessions for people to find out more about the project.

For more information about the major line closures in North Tyneside, passengers can find out more on the Nexus website - www.nexus.org.uk - or by calling the Nexus Customer Service Centre on 0191 20 20 747. Information and updates will also be on the My Metro Twitter account @My­­_Metro and the Tyne and Wear Metro Facebook page.