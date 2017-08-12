Security specialist celebrates 25 years

Staff from an award-winning security specialist have celebrated 25 successful years in business.

2020 Vision, based in North Shields, started as a CCTV installer and has now grown into one of the UK’s top security providers.

Managing director Peter Houlis said: “I am delighted that the company has reached this great milestone of 25 years in business and is recognised nationally by clients, peers and suppliers alike, I am justly proud of our reputation; exceptional level of repeat business, high degree of referrals and customer retention; many in excess of 20 years.

“The company has gone from strength to strength since we started in 1992. Over that time we have continued to evolve with the changes in technology and the sector.We fully understand the importance of service to the customer and the professionalism and customer focus of our team is integral to our success.

“Our celebration event was the perfect way for the whole 2020 Vision family to come together and celebrate all of our great achievements from the past 25 years and look ahead to a prosperous future.”

2020 Vision started as a CCTV installer and the company has now grown into one of the top security providers in the UK.

The company has already had a successful start to 2017, winning the inaugural outstanding security installer at the UK’s first Outstanding Security Professional Awards.In addition, Peter has been named in IFSEC Global’s list of the top 50 influencers in the security and fire industry.

Peter added: “We have a robust track record in delivering integrated technology solutions which truly benefit our clients. Our customer-centric service is not just about security – we understand the issues our clients are facing, and provide clever insight and situational analysis data which can help to improve operations, protect assets, monitor health and safety and save money. Today security is more about meeting legal obligations and compliance as well as protecting assets.

“We strive for excellence, integrity and continual improvement at 2020 Vision and it’s always a great honour to see our work recognised by receiving these awards.”