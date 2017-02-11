Selfless teenager helps raise funds with pageant winners

A selfless teenager has helped raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Harriotte Lane, current Miss Teen Tyne and Wear and former Miss Junior Teen Great Britain, has helped raise more than £30,000 through the North East Pageant Network in the last year.

The 15-year-old, from West Allotment, has brought together a network of fellow pageant winners so they can support each other and show how to use their titles to make an impact.

Harriotte said: “I see pageants as a team event.

“I believe that it’s about making an impact together and helping each other become the best version of ourselves.

“I get dozens of messages from pageant girls not knowing where to start to get an appearance or what to do when there so I decided to start the North East Pageant Network.

“It’s a group of likeminded girls who want to make a difference. There’s an online group where I post appearances and share charity work opportunities and they are encouraged to do the same.

“It means that for charity events like bag packs and fairs we can arrive as a group and make a real impact.

“In the last year, the group has raised over £30,000 and contributed to hundreds of charity and committee events, volunteering and raising awareness.”

She added: “I wanted to make a bigger impact but I’m always constrained by my time so I figured the best way was to build an army of amazing pageant girls and that way we can really make a difference.”

In March Harriotte heads off to North Wales with other members of the group to tackle the world’s longest, highest and fastest Zipwire in hope of raising over £1,000 for The Christie, a charity that provides cancer resources beyond the NHS.