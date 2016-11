People of all abilities will be invited to dig into gardening in a new facility.

North Tyneside Disability Forum, in Shiremoor, has opened a sensory garden for service users, complete with raised beds, wheelchair access and support.

The garden, funded by an £8,000 donation from Tesco Bags For Life, was opened by North Tyneside Council chairman Dave McGarr, with a blessing from Canon Sue Hart, and Northumbrian piper Ann Sessoms leading a procession inside.