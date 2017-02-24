Series of concerts continuing at church

A Whitley Bay church is holding a series of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed artists.

Next month sought-after soprano Laurie Ashworth will visit St Mary’s, with an evening of stunning performances of well-known classics and musical theatre.

She will perform at St Mary’s on Saturday, March 25, at 7.30pm, with a repertoire ranging from opera and musicals to wartime songs, and everything in-between.

Revd Dr Pat Moran of St Mary’s Church, said: “It is wonderful to be able to have such a welcoming and beautiful church that is being used by our local community and beyond.

“St Mary’s has been delighted to be able to welcome both familiar and new faces and families.

“We hope that we can welcome many more new faces in the future and that everyone returns at some point in the future whether that be for another concert, an event or a service.”

On April 22, the talented Heath Quartet, winners of the 2016 Gramophone Magazine Chamber Music Recording the Year award, will perform.

The series will wrap up with a return of an evening from Royal Northern Sinfonia leader and renowned violinist Bradley Creswick on Sunday, May 7. Both events start at 7.30pm.

For more information visit www.stmarysmonkseaton.co.uk