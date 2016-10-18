SERVICE: Above and beyond

I would like to thank the manager of the Morrisons store in Killingworth, Adrian Farrage, and staff for helping me over the last few years.

I’m 81 years old and disabled, and he organises members of staff to help me do my shopping when I go there.

If I ask about an item, he will look for it himself. He will sit with me in the cafe, and if I’ve been in hospital and need to ring the store with my order, he will come to my house himself in the evening with my shopping and make me a cup of tea.

He has gone above and beyond and I really appreciate his efforts.

Stella Turner

Wallsend