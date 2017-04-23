Service to hold informal session on adoption

An informal open evening is being held for anyone interested in adoption.

North Tyneside Council’s fostering and adoption service has seen success in the last six months, finding forever homes for 12 children.

And on April 26, those interested in finding out more about adoption can attend an informal open evening at Whitley Bay Customer First Centre.

Everyone is welcome with members of the fostering and adoption team on hand between 6pm and 8pm to answer any questions.

Adopters have praised the support provided by the service at every stage – from initial enquiry, through to a child being placed and beyond.

One family said: “Having attended a number of adoption open days, North Tyneside was the first to immediately attune to our aim to bring an older child into our loving home.

“Despite the clear timescales and targets the adoption process dictates, our motivations and needs were understood, accommodated and respected.

“North Tyneside provided invaluable support and training throughout the process.

“Our little girl continues to reap the benefits of the excellent service they continue to provide, as she thrives within and completes our happy little family.”

Adopters can be of any age over 21, single or in a relationship regardless of sexuality, own or rent their home, be employed or not. For more call (0191) 643 8196 or email fosteringandadoption@northtyneside.gov.uk