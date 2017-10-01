Seven tips to aid falls prevention

Age UK North Tyneside is backing a regional campaign aimed at preventing falls.

Around one in three adults over 65 who live at home will have at least one fall a year, and about half of these will have more frequent falls.

Alma Caldwell, chief executive of Age UK North Tyneside, said: “Older people are more at risk of falling, especially if they have a long-term health condition. Whilst most falls don’t result in serious injury, they can cause older people to lose confidence and their sense of independence.”

It is supporting the Falls Prevention Awareness Week campaign, initiated by the Academic Health Science Network for the North East and Cumbria, which includes an awareness film and dedicated website.

Age UK has seven tips for preventing falls:

1) Exercise regularly, to improve muscle strength.

2) Check your eyes and ears, to identify any issues that may be affecting your balance and co-ordination.

3) Look after your feet. Wearing well fitted shoes and slippers can help to reduce your risk of falls.

4) Manage your medicines. Certain medicines can make you feel faint or dizzy and affect your balance.

5) Keep your bones healthy.

6) Check for hazards.

7) Tackle the fear of falling.

Alma added: “If you have any concerns, we’d recommend you see your GP. Your GP can check your balance and walking to see if they can be improved and refer you for a falls risk assessment.”