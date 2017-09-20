Share your views on future care

A North Tyneside group wants to hear from people who are caring for someone in the borough.

North Tyneside Carers’ Centre wants to hear the views of adult and young carers as it starts to develop a new five-year strategy.

Over the last five years, services have changed in order to meet the needs of carers across the borough and to cope with increased demand, including the introduction of peer support groups, targeted training programmes for carers

and for professionals working with carers.

The Carers’ Centre has worked with local employers to identify barriers and has offered support to carers seeking or trying to stay in employment and to employers who wish to support and retain their working carers.

It has worked as a lead partner with North Tyneside Council and the Clinical Commissioning Group to deliver actions within North Tyneside’s Commitment to Carers and has worked closely with the council on the implementation of the Care Act 2014 and the Children and Families Act, regarding the increased rights of carers.

Adult carers can share their thoughts through an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FKCJY8N; young carers age 10-plus at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/D6SP3G9; under 10s at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Y9H3QKC

Hard copies of all surveys are available from the Carers’ Centre by ringing 0191 6432298.

Consultations in the Whitley Bay and Wallsend areas have now taken place.

Chief executive officer Claire Easton will also be holding formal consultations about the strategy on Thursday, September 21, at Dudley Customer First Centre/Library from 10am to noon, and North Shields Carers’ Centre, YMCA, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.