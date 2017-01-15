Shoppers raise £900 for RNIB

Generous shoppers raised welcome funds for a charity in December.

Santa’s Grotto in Wallsend’s Forum Shopping Centre was run by Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) volunteers with sponsorship from Hays Travel, Wallsend. Hundreds of children visited over the festive season, raising nearly £900.

Branch manager Darren Wetherell said: “We like to show our support for initiatives in our local community.”

Helen Rogers, area fundraising manager at RNIB, said “We are so grateful for the support of shoppers in the Forum, and of course to Hays Travel.”

“The Grotto is great fun for our volunteers to be a part of but we have also made serious money! The funds raised will help us improve the lives of those affected by sight loss in the local community.”