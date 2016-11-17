Show respect for shop staff

The countdown to Christmas has already started and will get frenetic as the big day approaches for us to recharge our batteries, sometimes with the spirits we have bought in the shops, and with our families.

The shopping is great for the economy, but there is often a dispiriting downside as shop staff find themselves on the receiving end of some people’s frustration.

Every year at this time, the Usdaw shop workers’ union organises its Respect for Shopworkers Week to remind customers that retail staff are real people who do not deserve to be abused, threatened or assaulted.

The shop workers’ union says this week’s activities are necessary because every minute of every day another shop worker is threatened, assaulted or verbally abused.

No one should have to put up with violence or abuse at work.

The public campaign this week also gives power to the union’s all-year efforts urging employers to boost safety and security improvements in stores.

It also appeals to governments across the UK to tackle retail crime and anti-social behaviour in shopping areas, and increase legal protection for workers assaulted during the course of their jobs.

As a public representative, I am happy to back its efforts to protect its members and help make shopping safe for everyone else and free from fear for all.

Let’s all keep our cool, respect those trying to serve us, and look forward to a great time with our families in just a few weeks.