Sight loss charity role for North Shields woman Julie

A North Shields woman has been appointed as the new North East regional manager at a national sight loss charity.

Julie Swan’s new role at the Macular Society means she will be responsible for overseeing the charity’s day-to-day operations and strengthening its presence across the region.

Her duties will mainly involve launching peer support groups, helping existing groups attract new members and volunteers and building relationships with key stakeholders, such as local blind societies, healthcare professionals, groups and organisations, and local authorities.

Julie said this is a ‘really exciting time’ to be joining the charity and that she ‘can’t wait to get started’.

She added: “I’ve always enjoyed working with people, which I’ve done for my whole career.

“I’m looking forward to liaising closely with all our support groups, members and volunteers in the North East and all our partner organisations, so that we can spread the word about macular conditions, and help people with macular disease to get the level of assistance they need to continue living their lives independently.”

This year also marks the 30th anniversary for the sight loss charity.