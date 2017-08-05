Sign up now for a healthier lifestyle

Shed your weight worries and enjoy a healthier lifestyle – that’s the offer to North Tyneside residents.

Weight Worries is a free programme that helps folk to lose weight through pairing a beginner’s physical activity programme with lifestyle advice.

The North Tyneside Council scheme includes exclusive daytime and evening sessions at The Parks in North Shields, Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend, Tynemouth Pool and Waves at Whitley Bay.

During the 12 weeks, participants will have the full support of the Weight Worries team to offer encouragement, advice and motivational tips along the way.

Among those joining the campaign to encourage others not to miss out on the chance to lose weight and become more active is Ray Brannon, one of programme’s many success stories.

Ray said: “I took part in the September 2016 programme. Since then I’ve lost three stones and am feeling fighting fit.

“Weight Worries has helped my health all round and my GP is over the moon with the improvements I have made to my health through exercise and healthy eating.

“I’ve since joined the Contours gym and am thoroughly enjoying keeping up with the classes and gym work.”

Weight Worries is for adults resident in North Tyneside with a BMI between 25 and 35 and who currently do no exercise.

Places are limited and must be booked by Monday, August 7. To find out more, contact the Weight Worries team on 0191 6437171.