Singer all set for show in North Shields

A singer-songwriter who has supported some of the biggest names in the musical world is set to perform in North Shields.

Ben Maggs – who has toured the UK with musicians including The Proclaimers, Leo Sayer and The Christians – has chosen The Exchange, in Howard Street, North Shields, for his solo stop.

He will be performing on Friday at 8pm.

Ben, a winner of the Best Solo Artist title at The People’s Music Awards, said: “I searched the internet for the perfect venue and the minute I found The Exchange, I was hooked.

“I love to play in the heart of communities and support venues that work to bring the community together.”

Ben added: “I have had the honour of supporting some amazing artists and I’ve learned something from every show and every performer I’ve worked with.

“My music is about wild nature, human nature and the nature of love. I share my songs and a few stories from the road for a couple of hours. No matter the size of the audience it always feels like I’m sharing it all with each person individually.

“We’ve all experienced many things, we all do our best in life, even when we don’t think we have. Maybe my show is a celebration of the brilliance and resilience of the human spirit.

“I hope people will come along to The Exchange on Friday and judge for themselves.”

Tickets, which are priced at £10, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/theexchange

After reopening in 2016, hundreds of acts have passed through the doors of The Exchange, which features a large auditorium/exhibition space and a Café Bar.

The Exchange’s artistic director Karen Knox said: “Ben is the latest in a long line of absolutely amazing acts to take to the stage at our fabulous venue.

“From the outset we have wanted to become the cultural hub for North Shields – a place where people from all around flock to take in some top quality entertainment – and this just shows that we attracting some top quality acts to the town.

“When we received the phone call from Ben saying he wanted to come and play here we were absolutely over the moon. It is a real milestone for us.

“I am a massive fan of his so for me personally I can’t wait to see him play! His sound is fresh and different, and he has already racked up a dedicated fan-base across the north-east.

“And for anyone who comes along without knowing his music, I am sure they will instantly become a fan, joining the likes of Leo Sayer and The Proclaimers, amongst others, which isn’t bad company to keep, is it!?”