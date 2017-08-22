Sitel lands Star Employer award

North Tyneside-based Sitel has picked up Talent Match North East’s (TMNE) Star Employer award for the way it supports young people into employment.

Its customer service centre at Quorum Business Park was recognised for the outstanding support, enthusiasm and professionalism it showed to young people on the Talent Match programme.

John McLauchlin, Sitel’s site recruiter, was presented the award following TMNE’s ceremony celebrating the successes of the programme, hosted by the Wise Group.

Mr McLauchlin has worked closely with Talent Match youth coaches to provide opportunities for young people to visit Sitel to get an insight into what it would be like to work for the compoany, also offering advice and encouragement throughout the recruitment process.

TMNE takes an innovative approach to tackling long-term youth unemployment, helping hundreds of 18 to 24-year-olds each year to transform their lives for the better.

TMNE’s award event, which was held at The Discovery Museum, Newcastle, focused on achievements in eight areas, including categories for youth coaches, employers, partners and, of course, young people.

Mr McLauchlin said: “The partnership between ourselves and Talent Match has enabled over 15 young people to gain access to employment at our fantastic customer service centre.

“We are proud of this achievement and look forward to building on this success in the coming years.”