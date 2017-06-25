Six hurt after vehicle crashes into pedestrians in Newcastle

Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with pedestrians outside a Newcastle sports centre.

The incident happened at Westgate Sports Centre around 9.15am.

Police enquiries are on-going to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident.

Emergencies services are currently at the scene and six casualties have been confirmed.

Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman who is currently in police custody.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information please contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference number 277 25/06/17