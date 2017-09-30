Skaters take to the ice with Disney stars

Young skaters are taking to the ice with the stars of a top show.

Ten children have won a place on a skating workshop with the stars of Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

They include Eve-Lily Burgess, five, from Whitley Bay; Natalie Cavanagh, nine, from North Shields; Chloe McGraham, 14, from Whitley Bay; and Marney Thompson, 13, from Cullercoats.

The hour-long workshop takes place at the Metro Radio Arena on Wednesday. The lucky 10 will also all receive family tickets to see the show.

More than 30 budding skaters responded to the request to send in a video of themselves in action, including a short introduction explaining why they wanted to take part in the workshop.

Ailsa Oliver, general manager of Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, said: “This is the second year we have offered up and coming skaters the opportunity to have a workshop with professional Disney On Ice cast members; last year’s competition was particularly strong, with so many enthusiastic young skaters applying to take part in this fantastic opportunity.

“The cast were absolutely amazed at the standard of the participants, who totally immersed themselves in the training.

“This year’s winners will once again have a similar opportunity, and be able to learn choreography actually used in the show, which they will also have the chance to see as part of their prize – family ticket to see Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure at the evening performance on Wednesday.”

The show features a host of Disney favourites, including The Lion King and Frozen.