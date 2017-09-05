Search

Sky’s the limit for award-winning construction apprentice Ryan

Newcastle College tutor Tony Gallon, construction student of the year winner Ryan Baxter and regulatory affairs manager at Hodgson Sayers Glyn Neasham.
Things are looking up for a Wallsend student after he landed a pitched roofing apprenticeship.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Baxter, who studies at Newcastle College, has been crowned Construction Student of the Year for his determination to succeed in a bricklaying course.

And now award sponsor Hodgson Sayers, a roofing and building specialist in County Durham, has offered the teenager a three-year apprenticeship.

Ryan said: “I am thrilled to have won the competition. When I set out on the bricklaying course I didn’t really have much of a clue as to what I could potentially achieve.

“When I left school I had little direction, but bricklaying seemed the obvious choice to me and something that I was interested to learn more about.

“I enrolled at Newcastle College and although I found aspects of the course challenging, I stuck in and was surprised to learn I was nominated for Construction Student of the Year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to start the role.”

Managing director at Hodgson Sayers John Sayers said: “We would very much like to welcome Ryan to the team and to congratulate him on his success.

“Developing a talent pool of young people in the area is a top priority.”