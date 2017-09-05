Sky’s the limit for award-winning construction apprentice Ryan

Things are looking up for a Wallsend student after he landed a pitched roofing apprenticeship.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Baxter, who studies at Newcastle College, has been crowned Construction Student of the Year for his determination to succeed in a bricklaying course.

And now award sponsor Hodgson Sayers, a roofing and building specialist in County Durham, has offered the teenager a three-year apprenticeship.

Ryan said: “I am thrilled to have won the competition. When I set out on the bricklaying course I didn’t really have much of a clue as to what I could potentially achieve.

“When I left school I had little direction, but bricklaying seemed the obvious choice to me and something that I was interested to learn more about.

“I enrolled at Newcastle College and although I found aspects of the course challenging, I stuck in and was surprised to learn I was nominated for Construction Student of the Year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to start the role.”

Managing director at Hodgson Sayers John Sayers said: “We would very much like to welcome Ryan to the team and to congratulate him on his success.

“Developing a talent pool of young people in the area is a top priority.”