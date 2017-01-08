Slimmers praised at annual awards

A group of slimmers now helping others to lose weight have been praised for their work.

The team of Slimming World consultants in North Tyneside were praised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern at the annual Slimming World Awards.

Consultant Lesley Hutchinson said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“We felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people.”

Stephen said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.

“The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.”

For more visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk

Consultant Chris Coulter said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits.”