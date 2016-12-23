Snowdog brings some festive cheer to pupils

A popular snowdog has been em-bark-ing on an adventure to bring some Christmas cheer.

Tyne Tail Jack, who was on Newcastle Quayside during the Great North Snowdog trail, spent time with pupils at Kings Priory School in Tynemouth.

Young patients and staff on the childrens unit welcome Tyne Tail Jack to The Northumbria hospital. Left to right, Ella Weidner, three, from Alnwick, with nursery nurse Sandra Jobson; Iris Chang, four, from Wallsend, with sister Helen Moran; and (front) Amelia Southall, six, from Percy Main, with nursing assistant Andrea Miles.

It was bought at the fund-raising auction in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice by North Group, which is keen for it to remain on public display during a mini tour of the region.

Staff in Reception at Kings Priory School set up a challenge for their pupils to see how many of the snowdogs that they could find.

They were encouraged to take photos, creating a display of their findings.

And before Christmas, they were able to spend time with Tyne Tail Jack before it moved onto the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Catherine Doyle, deputy director at North Group and whose son Oliver is at the school, said: “We were extremely proud to support the Great North Snowdogs campaign as it not only raised the profile of the North East region and the inspirational work at St Oswald’s Hospice, but captured the imagination of people across the region.

“It was a great honour for Tyne Tail Jack to depict and celebrate our heritage and we received excellent feedback from the public, and as a result, we’re very keen for people to still be able to enjoy him.

“We hope that Tyne Tail Jack lifts the spirits of people coming into hospital and be a welcome reminder of the Great North Snowdog trail.”

Tyne Tail Jack is on display in the main entrance of the hospital for picture opportunities – although people are asked not sit or climb on him.

Helen Moran, sister on the children’s unit, said: “We’re extremely grateful to North Group for loaning us Tyne Tail Jack for Christmas.

“To have one of the Snowdogs which brought so much joy to the region in our hospital over the festive period is excellent and uplifting for our patients, their relatives and our staff.”

After The Northumbria hospital, Tyne Tail Jack will visit St John Boste RC Primary School in Washington in January.