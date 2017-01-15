Society gives its backing to charity

Amateur actors are again supporting a charity close to their heart.

Whitley Bay Operatic Society members have rasied money each year with their productions.

Last year’s production saw £689.73 raised for the Alzheimer’s Society, with an official attending a special cheque presentation this week.

Previous efforts have seen £1,560 raised for Help the Heroes and £298 for St Oswald’s Hospice.

And during their forthcoming production of The Full Monty – at the Playhouse Whitley Bay from February 15 to 18 – the Society will be raising funds for the Orchid charity.

Orchid is the UK’s leading charity working for anyone affected by male cancer.

Established in 1996 it exists to save men’s lives from male cancer through a range of support services, education, awareness campaigns and a pioneering research programme.

A Society spokesman said: “All of the money collected during show week will go directly to this worthy cause so please show your support, come along to the Playhouse, see this fabulous show and give what you can.

“Based on the cult hit film of the same name, the Full Monty is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.

“The Full Monty is a story full of heart.

“Right to the end the audience will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off.”