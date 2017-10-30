Sold out charity night raises £1,500

Two charities have benefited from a special evening to help bring Christmas cheer to others.

An annual fund-raising event – North East United – was held to help raise funds for Blyth youngster Cory Davison and Daft as a Brush.

Cory, 13, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when he was six-years-old, undergoing a precarious seven-hour operation to remove the growth.

Now in remission, Cory raises funds for his annual Christmas Toy Appeal where he buys presents to hand out to children spending Christmas in hospital.

The sold-out fund-raising event, held at Wallsend RAOB Club, raised a total of £1,500 for both charities.

The event, organised by Wallsend singer Junior Turner, featured a line up consisting of some of the most established acts on the North East scene including Junior, Lorraine Crosby, Peter Kelly, Mea Deen, The Hudson Sisters and North East comedy magician Chris Cross.

The show also offers an annual emerging talent spot to new emerging North East talent and this year’s show saw Matty Rayson taking to the stage to fill this spot.

Junior said: “It really is a pleasure to be shown such support both on and off stage to make this show happen yet more so for two amazing causes.

“And in doing so we are bringing back variety shows of the highest calibre and will continue to do so every year whilst supporting the same two amazing causes year in year out.”

“It’s great to bring a ‘Sunday for Sammy’ type show to an ever struggling clubland scene and see a full house really enjoying themselves.

“And the icing on the cake being we are also looking to use these big events each year to also bring through new talent who need to be seen and heard and given a starting platform”