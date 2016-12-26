Soup-a Grans need your votes to win

A North Shields-based community project is hoping to have the recipe for success in a national competition.

The Cedarwood Trust and its Soup-a Grans scheme, which delivers life-changing activities, food and companionship to the lonely and isolated, is in the final 10 of the Stoves Community Kitchens Award and could win thousands of pounds worth of cooking appliances.

The project currently helps provide nutritious meals and support to 25 people in its Meadow Hall centre, along with a further 35 people within their own homes.

Now it needs your help to secure an award, as the winners will be decided by public vote.

You can vote via the Stoves Facebook page until Sunday January 8.

Bronze, silver and gold prize packages worth between £2,000 and £5,000 will then be awarded to the winning projects.