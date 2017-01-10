Special celebrations for Elizabeth

A centenarian had a special birthday to mark her big day.

Born on January 6, 1917, at Hamsterley Colliery, she moved to Cullercoats in 1980 to be near her youngest daughter and grandchildren, with her eldest daughter following shortly afterwards.

Until just over a year ago, they were regularly seen out and about in the area, enjoying lunch at the Grapes.

Elizabeth began her celebrations by having her hair done at Country Style, where she proudly showed off her telegram from the Queen.

Then it was lunch at her daughter’s house with five generations of family, together with extended family and friends, where they reminisced and exchanged old photographs.