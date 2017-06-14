Special celebrations for Kathleen’s 107th birthday

A special celebration took place to mark a 107th birthday.

There were cards, flowers, birthday cake, champagne and a birthday card from The Queen.

Kathleen, who had four siblings, lived in Cullercoats.

Despite her education being broken up by the First World War, when she was 15 she started a three-year apprenticeship with Howard Stores in North Shields.

She married her late husband Frederick in Earsdon Church in 1937.

Kathleen was a member of the Soroptimists.

She opened a millinery shop Claudelle in Nile Street, North Shields, with her friend and it stayed open for 30 years.

She enjoyed holidays away, visiting Canada twice, Italy, Holland and Norway.

Her husband Fred died in 1996.