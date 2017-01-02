Special gym offer for New Year

Residents are being offered a special deal to help get fit and healthy in the New Year.

North Tyneside Council is offering people a Contours membership for £5 – then £9.99 for the first three months.

Contours membership gives access to all facilities at the Lakeside Centre in Killingworth, Hadrian Leisure Centre in Wallsend, Tynemouth Pool, Waves at Whitley Bay and The Parks in North Shields.

All Contours gyms feature innovative InBody technology.

The offer is on until March 26. For more visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk/contours

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We’re coming up to that time of the year again when lots of us think about how we can make a positive change in our lives, such as joining the gym.

“Our special offer is designed to help residents get their New Year off to a fitter and healthier start – Contours memberships have many advantages, including an unrivalled choice of activities and facilities throughout the whole of North Tyneside with modern gyms, inviting pools, a wide range of classes, relaxing spas and a friendly, personal service.

“We hope as many people as possible take advantage of this excellent offer and start 2017 the way they mean to go on.”

Contours focuses on the individual member, with dedicated instructors developing tailor-made programmes to help each member achieve their goals in a way that fits in with their lifestyle.