Special party to mark Olive’s 100th birthday

Family and friends gathered to celebrate a special birthday.

A party was held at Kendal House, in Whitley Bay, to mark Olive Cummings’ 100th birthday.

Born in North Shields, she lived in the town for the majority of her life.

She married Joseph in 1937 and had her only, much loved, late son Colin the following year.

Throughout her life Olive has had a strong connection to food, starting out on leaving school as a delivery girl, then a sales assistant for Hunter’s the bakers.

During the war, she decided to work in the British Restaurants, set up to provide cheap meals off ration to help needy people.

Afterwards, Olive moved to work in school kitchens where she stayed until retiring, working her way up to being head of a number of kitchens.

She was in charge of the kitchen when Tynemouth Grammar Technical School opened in the 1960s, later going on to take charge of the kitchen at Tynemouth High before taking up her final post at Norham High School.

A spokesperson for Kendal House said: “The fame of Olive’s cooking lives on whenever a group of family and friends get together they reminisce about the food she produced.”