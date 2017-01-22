Special praise for Indian restaurant

A popular Indian restaurant has been praised after picking up a top award.

Shikara, in Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, was recently named the Best Restaurant in North Tyneside.

Co-owned by Azad Miah and award-winning chef Shohid Ahmed, it offers a range of Bangladeshi and South Asian dishes as well as fusion recipes from India, and has proved a popular destination since opening in 2012.

The pair were delighted when Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell paid them a visit to congratulate them on their award.

Azad said: “We would like to say a special thanks to Mr Campbell for making time to come and see us as we know he has a very busy schedule.”

