Special talk on North Shields artist

A special talk is taking place about a North Shields artist.

Victor Noble Rainbird, a major prize winner at The Royal Academy, signed on as a private soldier instead of completing his scholarship and took his sketch book to the First World War and almost ended up buried alive.

Local enthusiast Dave Young will talk of Rainbird’s life, from his birth in Shields in 1887, to when he died peniless 48 years later.

The talk will take place at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, North Shields Fish Quay, at 11am on Saturday.

Tickets are £2 at the centre or by calling (0191) 2574506.

There will also be an opportunity to view some of the artists paintings via a pop up exhibition provided by Tynemouth Fine Art – www.tynemouthfineart.com – for the day.