Specs appeal needed for competition

Entries are being sought for a competition that has specs appeal.

Specsavers are seeking North East entries for the annual Spectacle Wearer of the Year awards.

Deadline is Sunday for the competition, which can see winners walk off with £10,000 cash and £1,000 worth of new glasses.

To enter, share your best selfie via www.loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk

The competition has five age categories – 16 to 24, 25 to 34, 35 to 44, 45 to 59, over 60s and a Facebook favourite which is voted for by the public.

A winner from each category will win a VIP makeover and attend the awards ceremony in London in October.

Eddie O’Gara, director for Specsavers in North Shields, said: “This is the last chance for people in the region to showcase their specs appeal to the whole country.

“We’re encouraging glasses wearers to upload a selfie at loveglasses.specsavers.co.uk today, it couldn’t be easier.”

The money raised from entries will help Kidscape provide training, support and advice for children, parents, schools and those who may be affected by cases of bullying and abuse in the UK.