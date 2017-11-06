Spook-tacular fun in aid of charity

An activity centre put on a spook-tacular event to raise money for children with cancer.

Xtreme Bounce, based at Royal Quays in North Shields, pulled out all the stops to put on a day of frightening fun.

Members of staff spooked-up while gruesome food was put on for children aged five and over.

And part of the entrance fee on the day and collections on the night went to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Jennifer Newman, centre manager, said: “We have only been here since July but from the very day we opened our doors I wanted to put on the biggest and best Halloween party North Shields has ever seen, and use the event to raise money for charity.

“We are all about kids at Xtreme Bounce and we want to do something for those young people who really need a bit of help and support.

“We donated some of the money we take on the door as well as what we collect on the day to Teenage Cancer Trust, who do some amazing work in the North East and further afield.

“We went all out to make this the most frighteningly fun day for children.”

The 25,000 sq ft centre features more than 12 activities for children of all ages.

As well as dozens of trampolines, there are battle beams, a cardio wall, a super soft play area and even a ninja warrior challenge.

The centre also put on a Toddler Halloween Party, for children aged four and under.

For more information on the centre visit www.xtremebounce.com