Sporty North Tyneside students were in the medals at the School Games Sportshall Athletics Finals.

Whitley Bay High’s girls’ team and St Thomas More’s boys were both champions in the competition at Temple Park, South Shields, as they represented North Tyneside. Meanwhile, St Thomas More’s girls were third.

All of the schools taking part in the Tyne and Wear finals had qualified in local heats earlier in the term.