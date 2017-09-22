Squidgers hopes to make a splash in Whitley Bay

A Whitley Bay baby swim school is hoping to make a splash in a national awards scheme.

Squidgers is through to the final stages of a search for the best children’s activities in the UK.

The school, where children from babies to the age of three-and-a-half learn to swim and have confidence in the water, has won through to the final of the Best Independent Activity for the Under 5s North category in the What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2017.

Based in the town’s Deep Blue Dive Centre, the independent swim school is owned by former Whitley Bay High School pupil Phillippa Aldridge.

A qualified baby swim teacher for almost 10 years, Phillippa said: “I’m delighted to have to have made it to the finals, especially when the competition is based on votes from local parents.

“All of us at Squidgers are really passionate about what we do and never take for granted the absolute honour we have being allowed to teach these wonderful mini people to be safe in the water.”

Squidgers is recognised by the Swimming Teachers Association and follows its Starfish Awards Scheme.

It offers free try-before-you-buy taster sessions and top professional underwater photography which produces stunning images of swimming babies.

The What’s On 4 Kids Awards were launched in 2007 to celebrate the UK’s best activities, class leaders, party providers, places and activity-based products for children – as nominated and voted for by the experts – parents, carers and parents-to-be.

The winners will be announced at NatWest’s London HQ on October 4.