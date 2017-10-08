Staff bounce back from training

A training company helped put a spring in the step of staff at a new business.

JB Skills Training Ltd ensured the new recruits at Xtreme Bounce at Royal Quays, North Shields, were ready for the opening of the trampoline park.

It delivered a two-day course as part of the GoGrow programme, funded by the European Social Fund via Gateshead College, which covered customer service, conflict management, confidence building skills, health and safety and hazard awareness.

Gareth Massey, from JB Skills Training, said: “With the volume of customers coming through the doors, especially over the school holidays, it was imperative that every member of staff was trained as requested by the client and able to hit the ground running, offering exceptional service.

“Since the doors opened a few weeks ago, out of the 55 initially enrolled onto our programmes we have got 52 already working. That is an incredible achievement.”

Xtreme Bounce manager Jennifer Newman said: “We wanted to be open for the school holidays for obvious reasons and really pushed the boundaries to get that done.

“It was a great decision as we have been busy every day and thanks to JB Skills Training all our staff were ready and well trained.”

Housed in a dome, Xtreme Bounce features more than just trampolines. Also on offer is a ninja warrior course, long jump trampolines, basketball court, bouncy castle runner, climbing wall and party rooms graffiti’d by local artist EgoWarrior.