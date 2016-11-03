Staff getting on their bikes for charity

Travel agency staff are getting on their bike for charity.

Staff at Dawson & Sanderson’s North Shields branch are holding an exercise bike marathon on Saturday outside its premises in the Beacon Centre.

All seven members of staff will be cycling as far as possible between 10am and 4pm.

They are raising funds for Daft As Brush, the Newcastle-based charity which is Dawson & Sanderson’s charity partner and the travel agency is aiming to raise around £20,000 over the year.

Customers and passers-by can contribute and donate to the good cause by guessing how far they think the team would reach if they were cycling on the roads, heading south from the branch.

Customers will be also offered the chance to make a contribution of £1 per booking towards Daft As A Brush’s innovative service which collects cancer patients from their homes for hospital appointments before dropping them back home afterwards.

Chris Harrison, managing director of Dawson & Sanderson, said: “We were looking for a north east charity to support and the answer was right on our doorstep.

“The Daft As A Brush ambulances are so eye-catching ferrying patients and their families to appointments.

“I am thrilled that both our staff and customers have shown genuine affection and support for Daft As A Brush and we have already raised almost £2,000 in little over a month.”

The charity was set up by former entrepreneur and businessman Brian Burnie who gave away his fortune to establish it.

Over the last six years, it has gone from two ambulances to 20, providing more than 20,000 patient journeys a year.

Brian said: “It’s fantastic that Dawson & Sanderson has decided to help us in this way and very much appreciated.

“The firm is a well-established north east brand and like ourselves is proud to support the people and communities of the region.

“I have heard of some of the fantastic fundraising ideas the staff have already started and the Daft As A Brush team thank them from the bottom of our hearts for their support.”