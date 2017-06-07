Stage is set for return of IRON Press Festival

The third IRON Press Festival kicks off in Cullercoats on Thursday with half the ticketed events already sold out.

IRON in The Soul lasts four days with writers, musicians and others offering up a unique mix of what’s described as “words, music and oddities” in ten separate venues spread around the harbour front.

The opening event in the concert room of The Crescent Club (tonight) is Ruth Henderson’s short play Those in Peril based on a real-life Cullercoats fishing tragedy.

It uses four actors plus sea shanty singers The Keelers and the dancers The Cloggies.

All tickets have gone for this also for Friday night’s offering at The Crescent, the return of performance poet Ian McMillan.

Saturday morning’s Existential Breakfast at The Boat Yard is sold out, as is Sunday’s literary Quiz at Cullercoats Coffee, the Poetry Book Making Workshop at The Community Centre and the kayak adventure off St. Mary’s Island.

Tickets are still available for the Saturday midnight launch of the ghost story anthology Cold Iron at St Georges Church, plus Saturday daytime events, including the launch of two new IRON Press books; Connectomics, Poems of the Brain by Canadian poet Alison Calder, and The Water Thief, a modern fable by Cullercoats-based writer Kitty Fitzgerald.

IRON Press editor Peter Mortimer said: “We’re so thrilled at this reaction. It proves people still value quality work, even if it is not mainstream.”

“Cullercoats is the best place in the world to stage a festival.”

Tickets are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk/iron-press or by phone on 0333 666 3366. They are also available in Cullercoats Coffee or Cullercoats Library.