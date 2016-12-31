Stamp of approve for new look Post Office branch

A Post Office’s new home has been given the stamp of approval.

West Allotment Post Office has moved to the Lifestyle Express store in Maud Terrace, resulting in longer opening hours and Sunday opening.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 8am to 7.30pm, Monday to Sunday – meaning the opening hours will increase by an extra 34 hours a week.

Services include Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits, pre-order travel money, travel insurance and mobile top-ups.

Suzanne Richardson, Post Office Regional Manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”