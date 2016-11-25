Station market goes to the dogs

Visitors to Tynemouth Market have been celebrating all the good of their four-legged friends.

Canine-loving bosses held a competition to find the market’s cutest four-legged friend.

Market manager and dog owner Lyn Binks spends a lot of her time walking around the market.

She said: “Recently, I’ve become increasingly aware of just how many people come to Tynemouth Market with their dogs.

“Dogs are great for exercise, it can take around two hours to wander around the market and then there’s the time and energy it takes to actually walk here too.

“We’ve a few stalls selling accessories for pets and one or two that supply dog food and treats so in that respect it’s bringing extra potential customers in for them but, overall, the place is just so much happier with a lot of well-behaved dogs.”

More than 20 market customers submitted photographs of their dogs at the market.

But the ones that caught the attention of Lyn were a cockerpoo called Izzy, owned by Adele Taylor, of Sunderland, and a golden doodle named Luna, owned by Nicola Smart, from Cramlington.

Lyn said: “What struck me about these dogs were their friendly faces and their quiet temperaments.

“They really do make people smile and their owners should be very proud of them.”

Each pampered pooch received a gift voucher to spend at the pet stalls on the market and their owners also received a gift voucher.

Nicola said: “Luna is such a friendly dog and everyone wants to stop and chat with us. We love Tynemouth Market; it has to be one of the best indoor places to take your dog in all weathers. The stall owners are all very friendly too.”

Vicky added: “We’ve been coming here for the last six weeks with the puppy. It helps to get dogs used to crowds and the facilities here are great. The market is very dog friendly and everyone is happy to see our canine friends.”

Festive fun is taking place at the market on Saturday and Sunday with stallholders decorating their pitch in the hope of winning the best dressed stall.

Other activities will include a post-box for children to write to Santa and they can even meet him too. For the older market visitor, mulled wine and nibbles will be in abundance as well as hundreds of unique gift ideas for Christmas.