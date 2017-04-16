Stepping out to help improve your health

A group are stepping out to help improve residents’ health.

North Tyneside Council is organising 10 health walks a week from various starting points around the borough.

Walks set off from venues including sport and leisure centres, The White Swan Centre, Whitley Bay Library and St Aidan’s Community Centre in North Shields.

Residents are invited to download the free Active 10 app from One You, which monitors how much brisk walking the individual is doing, how more could be accommodated and provides hints and tips to keep you going.

Search Active 10 online to find out more or to download the app.

For more on the North Tyneside Health Walks, visit www.activenorthtyneside.org.uk or call (0191) 643 7171.

Trish Davison, a volunteer walk leader at The Lakeside Centre, said: “The walks are really friendly and we have people of all different abilities coming along.

“There’s a great mix of people and while you’re chatting during the walk you get to know the local area too.

“We know that people enjoy coming along for the company as well as the exercise.

“We go out in all weathers and some of our walkers wouldn’t have left the house that day if it wasn’t for the walk being on.”

North Tyneside Council is also supporting the One You Physical Activity campaign, a new national drive to encourage adults to build more physical activity into their life by simply walking briskly every day in bursts of ten minutes or more.

Just ten continuous minutes of brisk walking every day can make you feel better, more energetic and improve your mood. Over time, it can lower the risk of serious illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.