Steven makes return to Port in new role

An old face has been appointed at the Port of Tyne.

Steven Clapperton, a master mariner with 20 years’ experience, has been appointed as Harbour Master.

He joins from the oil and gas consultancy sector where he was responsible for managing upstream marine operations for a major UK oil company.

Prior to this he was a Pilot at the Port of Tyne having previously been at sea as Senior Officer on-board various offshore construction vessels with Subsea7 and others.

Andrew Moffat, Port of Tyne chief executive, said: “It is great to welcome Steven back to the Port of Tyne where he was a Pilot for eight years.

“Bringing a lot of experience, Steven is an excellent appointment that will further strengthen our team and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Steven said: “I am delighted to be appointed Harbour Master to the Port of Tyne as one of the UK’s busiest commercial ports and to be coming back to the River Tyne with its rich heritage and thriving maritime community.

“Although I am originally from Scotland, having lived in the North East for the past 10 years, I understand the importance of the Port to the regional economy, river users and to all of our other stakeholders.”