Still time to enter gardening contest

Time is running out for green-fingered residents to enter North Tyneside’s annual gardening competition.

North Tyneside in Bloom is inviting residents, businesses, schools and community groups to exhibit the dedication and hard-work that goes into maintaining their gardens and outdoor areas.

The closing date for entries is Friday, June 16, with judging taking place throughout July and August.

Categories range from Best Young Gardener and Conservation and Wildlife, to Best Use of Outdoor Space, helping to ensure that the contest is suited to gardeners of all ages and abilities.

This year, for the first time, there will be a Love Your Street award, which encourages residents to look after their neighbourhoods as individuals – by not dropping litter and clearing up after their dogs – and as groups to organise community activities such as litter picks and flower planting.

It will recognise residents in a street or community who come together to make sure the area in which they live is kept tidy and looking beautiful.

Gosforth Wyevale Garden Centre is sponsoring prizes for the winners in each category. Application forms are available online, by calling 0345 2000 101 or emailing bloom@northtyneside.gov.uk