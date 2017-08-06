Store helps fix community café

A community hub serving the two highest areas of deprivation in North Tyneside has been given a cash boost.

Meadow Well Connected, in North Shields, has been awarded £3,000 from The Screwfix Foundation.

It will go towards the cost of redecorating the hub’s community café and renewing the old and broken furniture.

Mandi Cresswell, from Meadow Well Connected, said: “We are very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much-needed funds to support our charity.

“For 20 years, we have supported more than 250,000 people with a wide range of issues and needs. Most recently, our focus has been on helping those furthest from the labour market; in dependent care situations; and young people experiencing difficulty in education and life in general, to be more independent.”

Simon Rogers, Screwfix North Shields manager, said: “Staff from across the business have held a variety of fund-raising events to raise vital funds for The Screwfix Foundation, so it’s fantastic to see the money we have raised being invested back into such a worthwhile community project.”