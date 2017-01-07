Store in n-ice support of young hockey stars

Young ice hockey stars are being supported by a new store.

Aldi’s Whitley Bay store has agreed to sponsor the nearby Whitley Warriors Ice Hockey Club’s junior section.

It is backing the Under 9 and Under 11 teams to coincide with the new Aldi store in the town.

Whitley Bay assistant store manager Dan Howey invited the junior players along to the store to officially launch the sponsorship.

Aldi donated a Christmas-themed hamper to support the club’s Christmas raffle.

Aldi area manager Lauren Johnsen said: “We’re really pleased to support the Whitley Warriors – the rink is so close to our new store and we’d like to wish both teams every success on the ice this season.”

The store, on Foxhunters Road, is open 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.