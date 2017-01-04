Stores will help support charity

A High Street store is backing a charity supporting people overcoming substance misuse.

A total of 14 Boots stores in North Tyneside and Newcastle have chosen PROPS North East as their charity for 2017.

PROPS North East – Positive Response to Overcoming Problems of Substance misuse – began life in 1997 when Scotswood Women’s Family Drug Support Group formally constituted as Newcastle PROPS.

The group of mothers founded PROPS as they identified a need from their own experiences for families in their community affected by the use of alcohol and drugs.

PROPS is now a leading provider of specialist services to families affected by substance use and a recognised centre of excellence in the UK.

Claire Robinson, CEO of PROPS North East, said: “After speaking to Boots, it became clear that the health professionals and pharmacists within stores, were not aware of our services but very much wanted to understand our services further.

“They have chosen two stores in their catchment area and we’ll be working together to devise a template to enable them to direct individuals to PROPS. We are ecstatic to have their support.”

Lynn Stephenson, general manager of Boots in Eldon Square, Newcastle, said: “We are very excited to have chosen PROPS North East as our regional charity and to support them in the fantastic work that they do.

“The staff are keen to fundraise for PROPS North East as well as help raise awareness.”

“In January, we are organizing a party for the children and relatives of individuals addicted to alcohol and drugs. The staff will be also working in conjunction with PROPS, where they will incorporate health issues in selected sessions.”

Claire added: “PROPS works with families to help them to live their best lives, within thriving communities, free from the problems caused by substance use.

“This is done through placing families and carers front and foremost in all aspects of our work and using ways of working that give families the best opportunity to make lasting changes that improve the social, emotional and financial wellbeing of all family members.”

For further information on support with substance abuse, please visit www.newcastleprops.org.uk or call 0191 226 3440