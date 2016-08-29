STROKE: Make sure voices heard

I’m writing to thank the people of the north east for showing their support for people affected by stroke and signing our petition.

Our government’s current stroke strategy is coming to an end and the government has no plans to introduce a new one. Without this, lives could be at risk.

That’s why the Stroke Association is campaigning for a new national stroke strategy.

It’s time for A New Era for Stroke to ensure that when stroke strikes, survivors get the care and support they need to rebuild their lives.

Stroke survivors in the north east have told us they can feel abandoned when they leave hospital and do not have access to the vital support they need to help with their recovery.

We need your signature to make sure these voices are heard by the government.

We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has lent their support to our campaign.

We need just over 150 signatures per constituency before the government will debate this issue in parliament.

I urge you and your family and friends to sign the Stroke Association’s petition by visiting http://strk.org.uk/neweraforstroke

Peter Moore

Regional Director of the Stroke Association